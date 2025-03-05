KOTA BHARU: A male teacher suspected of stabbing his 11-year-old son twice with a vegetable knife in Kampung Banggol Che Dol, Pohon Tanjung, Pasir Mas yesterday, has been remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand order against the 47-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court here to assist investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Earlier, the suspect arrived at the Kota Bharu Court Complex in lock-up attire at 8.44 am.

Yesterday, the media reported that the boy sustained serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the chest and abdomen by his biological father.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said police were alerted about the incident at 9.08 am.

He said the incident is believed to have been caused by a domestic crisis, as the suspect is undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife for the third time.

Police also revealed that the suspect is believed to suffer from mental health issues and has been receiving psychiatric treatment since 2008.