PUTRAJAYA: The actions of a teacher who allegedly told her students to “go back to China” for not being fluent in Malay are being investigated by the Ministry of Education (MOE), in addition to the police probe.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that any racist behaviour in schools would never be compromised.

“I would like to emphasise that the MOE does not compromise with racism in schools, whether involving teachers, students or any officers.

“In this case, the internal investigation is already underway and we will take action based on the investigation findings.”

She said this to reporters in response to the audio clip of a female teacher allegedly admitting to telling her secondary school students to “go back to China” for not being able to understand the Malay language, which went viral on social media.

On another development, Fadhlina said the MOE is gathering data on schools currently affected by floods to coordinate repair work.

“We will continue to ensure that our schools receive immediate maintenance assistance so that we can create a conducive learning environment for our children,” she said.

The minister also said that RM26.4 million has been allocated to repair schools in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak that were damaged by the floods from December 2024 to January 2025.

Earlier, Fadhlina presented festive aid to 320 schoolchildren to ease the burden of their families in celebrating Aidilfitri.

Each student received a gift card or shopping voucher worth RM100 as well as a goodie bag containing sponsored items from various companies coordinated by the Putrajaya Unity Education Bureau.