JAKIM creates module to prevent extremism among foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is working on a new module to tackle the spread of extremist beliefs among foreign workers in the country. The initiative involves cooperation with the Home Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure a structured approach in addressing radical influences.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar explained that the effort aims to safeguard Malaysia while also benefiting the workers’ home countries. “Some of these individuals are suspected of involvement in efforts to destabilise their governments,“ he said during the Corporate Zakat 2025 event.

JAKIM has consistently promoted moderation (wasatiyyah) through various programmes, aligning with the MADANI framework. “We want them to return to the true moderate teachings of Islam. If we can assist in rehabilitating their ideology, we are not only protecting our country but also helping to prevent threats in their countries of origin,“ he added.

Recent police reports revealed the dismantling of a militant cell linked to Bangladesh nationals, allegedly supporting Islamic State (IS) activities in Syria and Bangladesh. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrests on July 4.

In a separate update, Mohd Na’im shared that corporate zakat collections for the first quarter of 2024 reached RM76 million, with RM53 million contributed by 23 companies, including Tabung Haji and Bank Islam. He encouraged more firms to adopt zakat as part of their corporate responsibility to help reduce poverty. - Bernama