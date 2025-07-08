Singapore FM to attend 58th AMM and related meetings in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kuala Lumpur from Tuesday to participate in the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

The meetings, running from July 8 to 11, will include discussions on regional stability, economic growth, and Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership.

The republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that Balakrishnan will also attend the Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs), the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) FMM, and the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

According to MFA, the minister will exchange views with counterparts on regional and international developments. The discussions will focus on advancing peace, stability, and sustainable growth. The AMM will reaffirm ASEAN unity amid geopolitical tensions and explore ways to strengthen integration.

Key topics include cooperation in digital economy, green energy, and supply chain connectivity, aligning with Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. The ministers will also review progress on Timor-Leste’s admission as ASEAN’s 11th member by 2025.

Additionally, ASEAN will engage with dialogue partners, including Australia, China, the EU, India, Japan, and the US, to assess ongoing cooperation. - Bernama