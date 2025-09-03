Teacher to face attempted murder charge for wife slashing in Balik Pulau

BALIK PULAU: A teacher who allegedly slashed his wife at their Sungai Ara home will face attempted murder charges at the Balik Pulau Court tomorrow.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the 30-year-old suspect would be charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code after his six-day remand period ends.

The incident occurred at 6 am on August 27 when the suspect allegedly attacked his 28-year-old wife, also a teacher, in their bedroom before injuring himself with a knife.

The victim’s mother heard screams from the upper floor of their two-storey house and found her daughter pinned down before pulling her to safety.

Police investigations revealed that debt problems from bank loans for stock investments and e-commerce purchases triggered the domestic dispute.

The Penang Social Welfare Department will provide counselling and monitoring for the female teacher following her hospital discharge.

Penang JKM director Rozita Ibrahim stated that officers visited the victim’s home but her family requested space due to her trauma.

The department remains committed to providing continuous support and counselling sessions when the victim and family are ready.

Penang Education Department director Mohammad Dziauddin Mat Saad confirmed the teacher is on medical leave and requires follow-up treatment.

His department will monitor and counsel the teacher to facilitate her recovery and eventual return to work.

The school administration is assisting with welfare management and providing special leave to ensure smooth recovery progress.

No transfer discussions have occurred as the priority remains giving the victim space and support for recovery. – Bernama