KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described teachers as the true heroes in shaping Malaysia’s future, and the greatest agents in the pursuit of knowledge to ensure the nation’s educational mission is fulfilled.

In a special Teachers’ Day message today, shared via a video clip on his Facebook page, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the strong spirit of educators as the nation’s backbone in producing a MADANI generation and shaping the future of Malaysia.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our educators ... who teach, guide and impart knowledge solely to nurture a MADANI generation.

“Continue your mission to sow knowledge with sincerity and determination. We are all witnesses to the immeasurable contributions of teachers; you are the true heroes shaping Malaysia’s future,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related Facebook post, Anwar said that teachers are noble individuals who never ask to be glorified, yet every day they patiently shape the future of the nation’s children with love and compassion.

“In life, no matter who we are — be it a leader, doctor, engineer, farmer or even the Prime Minister — all of us once learned to read, write and count. And it all began in the classroom.

“So, in conjunction with Teachers’ Day, I express my utmost appreciation to all educators,” he said.

He added that every teacher is a warrior — a patient warrior shaping character, a steadfast warrior defending values.

“Our task is not yet complete, for the effort to mould a person’s character does not end with the school year. It is a continuous responsibility, passed from one generation to the next, in the pursuit of building a MADANI society,” he said.

The national-level 54th Teachers’ Day celebration for 2025 is being held in Kuching from Wednesday until today, with the theme ‘Teachers Driving Education Reform’.