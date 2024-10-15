Teachers, schools given autonomy for 2024/2025 final academic test - Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education has granted autonomy to teachers and schools in conducting the final academic session test for the 2024/2025 session as part of improvements and empowerment of School-Based Assessment (PBS).

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said the improvements include a shift in reporting format from the mastery format of Continuous Assessment (PB) to percentages and grades.

“The final academic session test does not replace the Primary School Assessment Test (UPSR) or Form Three Assessment (PT3), as it is not a centralised exam. This test is low stakes and helps reduce exam-related stress for students.

“The purpose of the final academic session test is not to compare the performance of students, schools, districts, or states but to support students in developing and enhancing their potential in preparation for the next learning phase,“ he said during a Special Chambers session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a motion brought by Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau), who called on the government to consider reintroducing the UPSR and PT3 examination systems.

Wong explained that through PBS, teachers and students can identify weaknesses and learning challenges, allowing for intervention programmes to be implemented.

This approach also celebrates the diversity of potential, talents and abilities among students.

He added that the implementation of PBS aligns with the Education: 2030 Incheon Declaration and Framework for Action presented at the World Education Forum in South Korea on May 21, 2015, which emphasises quality education assessments through continuous classroom-based evaluation and comprehensive assessments covering both cognitive and non-cognitive aspects.