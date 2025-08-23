Tech progress must serve people, not just markets, says MOSTI

TAWAU: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is committed to ensuring that technological development delivers tangible benefits to grassroots communities and is not solely driven by market forces.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said this objective is being pursued through the Social Innovation Trail Programme, led by Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM), which is implemented in four key phases.

He said the first phase involves identifying local issues and community needs based on the principle of local issue, local technology and local benefit, while the second focuses on developing social innovations through platforms such as the Mainstreaming Grassroots Innovation (MaGRIs) initiative and the Malaysia Social Innovation (MyIS) programme.

“The third phase expands access to knowledge through social innovation conventions. Finally, we aim to scale up successful social innovation products via MyIS so more communities can benefit,” he said at the Sabah Zone edition of the Social Innovation Trail held in Merotai today.

Mohammad Yusof added that MOSTI and YIM are also advancing strategic initiatives, including research funding and network expansion, to strengthen the social innovation ecosystem.

He said the programme is one way the government is supporting communities in Merotai and Kalabakan to improve locally developed products.

“We will assess how MOSTI and YIM can help, whether through better product management or introducing innovations to improve production and quality. If needed, we will engage with experts or coordinate with relevant ministries,” he added.

The programme included site visits to a swiftlet nest farm, an amplang (traditional snack) factory, an Internet of Things-powered ginger irrigation site and a mini hydroelectric facility. – Bernama