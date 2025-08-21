A Malaysian cabin crew member has sparked debate online after calling out passengers who expect flight attendants to lift their heavy carry-on bags into the overhead compartments.

In a post on Threads, she wrote “Please lah. If you travel and have a hand-carry bag, make sure when you get on the plane you can lift your OWN bag into the overhead compartment.

“We cabin crew are not there to lift your bag. Don’t give excuses like ‘my back hurts’ or ‘my bag is heavy’. So you think if you cannot lift your bag, I can lift it?”

The post sparked hundreds of comments from former crew, frequent flyers and even shorter travellers who shared their own perspectives.

Former cabin crew @jaszyray said she used to help to keep boarding smooth: “When passengers said their bag was heavy, I’d say okay, let’s carry it together. Doesn’t hurt. I just want a peaceful flight — help them, they sit down faster, less delay.”

Others were more blunt, siding with the rant. @thechiefinheels wrote: “If I can’t carry my bag, I’ll check it in. No need to trouble anyone. Some travellers ask for help, then don’t even say thank you. Rude. If you can’t manage your own bag, don’t fly — take the bus instead.

Still, some highlighted situations where help is unavoidable. @weed_awaludin said: “I agree, but I hope there’s an exemption for the elderly like my mom. She’s in her 60s with a back injury and sometimes travels alone. I always tell her to seek help from crew if possible.”

Meanwhile, shorter passengers shared their struggles. @wulfuric_ joked: “Girl what if I’m short and can’t even reach? You want me to jump to stuff my bag in there?”

And @zeeera.j commented “I will avoid putting my bag on the overhead compartment for simply one reason, and one reason only - I’m short. I have trouble getting my bag out and as an introvert, I have trouble asking for help too.”