PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will impound and revoke the rights of commercial vehicles that fail to comply with the rules under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the rules thereunder through a special ‘Technical Raid’ codenamed ‘Gempur Teknikal’ launched nationwide on Dec 25.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the owner of the company or vehicle will be prosecuted under Section 57 of Act 715 for the offence of Violating the Operator’s Licence for failing to give priority to other road users.

“If convicted, he can be fined under the same section which is a fine of not less than RM 1,000 and not more than RM 500,000. The vehicles involved can also be confiscated under Section 80 of Act 715 and stripped of their right if convicted,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the special operation focused on the enforcement of offences such as overloading, technical, documentation, traffic and vehicle manufacturing technical and its designated use.

JPJ said it will not compromise with any driver or owner of a commercial vehicle who fails to comply with the rules under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and its rules, the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715).

“JPJ takes seriously the trend of accidents involving commercial vehicles that cause the death of other road users,“ Aedy said.

The nation was recently shocked by a horrific accident on Christmas Eve that claimed seven lives and injuring 33 involving a tour bus with 27 passengers, two lorries, a car and a MPV on KM204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north in Melaka on Monday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke reportedly said on Tuesday that in preliminary investigation, the accident was caused by the tyre of the trailer lorry coming off and the tour bus tried to avoid hitting it but skidded and hit three other vehicles from the opposite direction.