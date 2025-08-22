Teddy bears form Palestine map at Dataran Merdeka in Gaza solidarity

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of teddy bears will form a giant map of Palestine at Dataran Merdeka this weekend in solidarity with Gaza’s children.

Sumud Nusantara announced this symbolic gesture to honour more than 18,000 children killed during Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The campaign forms part of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival aiming to raise global awareness about Palestinian suffering.

Organisers invite the public to donate or purchase teddy bears for placement within the massive formation.

“Every teddy bear you bring or purchase is not just a toy, but a symbol of our love, prayers and solidarity with those who have passed,” the post said.

Proceeds from teddy bear sales will support humanitarian missions providing essential supplies to Gaza residents.

Sunday’s event will attempt to break the record for largest teddy bear solidarity formation.

Over two thousand participants are joining the Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy travelling nationwide to Dataran Merdeka.

More than one thousand vehicles from eight countries will converge carrying Palestinian flags.

“This is the moment to prove that the people of the Nusantara have never remained silent in the face of Gaza’s suffering.”

The convoy represents a powerful statement against the siege with its message “No More Silence. No More Siege.”

The weekend culminates with the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat-MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza” event on Sunday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate and deliver the keynote address to expected crowds exceeding 100,000 people.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations and Cinta Gaza Malaysia jointly organised this three-day carnival.

This event demonstrates Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinian humanitarian causes through creative peaceful protests. – Bernama