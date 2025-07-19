Teen arrested for impersonating cop in Merlimau

JASIN: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and attempting to stop a woman at the Taman Debunga traffic junction in Merlimau on July 16.

Jasin police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat said the suspect was arrested at a supermarket near the Telok Mas Industrial area at about 9 pm yesterday, following a report lodged earlier.

“At about 2 am on the day of the incident, the 19-year-old victim was approached by a suspect on a red-and-black motorcycle who claimed to be a police officer.

“The suspect asked for her driving licence and tried to grab her motorcycle key, but the victim refused and insisted they go to the Merlimau police station if he wanted to take further action. The suspect then fled the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Rusli said the suspect confessed during interrogation that his motive was only to intimidate the victim, and that he had impersonated a police officer on two occasions in the Merlimau area.

He said police also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used during the incident, along with several items, while the suspect has been remanded for three days from July 19 to assist in investigations under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant. - Bernama