Teen bought weapon online for Bandar Utama school stabbing

SHAH ALAM: The weapon used by a 14-year-old boy to stab his schoolmate to death at a secondary school in Bandar Utama was purchased online, police revealed today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the suspect, who is under a seven-day remand until Oct 21, had been in possession of a knife and a kerambit for some time.

“The suspect acquired the weapons by purchasing them online.

“The items involved were a knife and a kerambit, but we believe only one weapon — the knife — was used in the incident,” he told in a press conference here today.

Shazeli said police are still identifying the online platform used for the purchase, while investigations found that the suspect’s parents were likely unaware he had obtained the weapon.

The incident, which occurred between 9am and 9.30am on Monday, left a 16-year-old female student dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Preliminary investigations found no elements of bullying or prior relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police believe emotional factors and social media influence may have contributed to the attack.