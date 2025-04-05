IPOH: A teenage boy was found drowned in a disused mining pond at Taman Palma 4, Kamunting, near Taiping, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call at 5.23 pm, and a team from the Kamunting Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The incident involved a 14-year-old boy who drowned after he was last in the abandoned mining pond about 15 feet from the bank while playing with his friends.

“The victim was found drowned and pronounced dead at the scene by health personnel,” he said in a brief statement today.

Sabarodzi said the body was handed over to the police for further action, and the search and rescue operation ended about half an hour later.