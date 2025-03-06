KOTA BHARU: A teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted after she and a friend travelled more than 500 kilometres to meet a man they had connected with on social media, according to Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

The two schoolgirls, both aged 14, left their homes in Tumpat without their parents’ knowledge and journeyed to Kulim, Kedah, to meet the man, believed to be in his 30s, whom they had never met in person.

“They rode a kapcai motorcycle from Tumpat but experienced a breakdown in Grik, Perak. After leaving the bike, they flagged down a passing car, which took them to Kulim,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the 2025 Kelantan Police Chief Town Hall Discussion, themed ‘Youth Awareness: Preventing Social Ills, Shaping the Future’, held at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan today.

Once in Kulim, one of the girls was taken by the suspect to a location where the alleged assault occurred.

The teenager had been reported missing for four days before returning home. After being prompted by her family, the victim came forward and revealed details of the journey and the incident.

“A police report was filed after a medical examination supported the girl’s statement,” Mohd Yusoff said, adding that the suspect has since been picked up by police in Kedah to assist with the investigation.

He urged parents to be more vigilant in monitoring their children’s movements and online interactions, warning that social media platforms have increasingly become channels for risky, unsupervised communications.