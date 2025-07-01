BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of stabbing her aunt last Friday (Jan 3).

The teenager is accused of intentionally causing injury to her 34-year-old aunt using a knife at a flat in Jalan Prai Jaya, Seberang Perai Tengah, at 11.30am.

Under Section 324 of the Penal Code, the charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine or whipping, or any two of these punishments upon conviction.

During the closed-door proceedings. Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulfadzly Hassan proposed bail of RM5,000. However, the accused’s lawyer, Muhaimin Hashim, appealed for a reduction, citing that the defendant is a minor and still in school.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and imposed an additional condition that the accused must not contact or disturb the victim until the case is resolved.

The court also fixed March 20 for mention pending forensic and medical reports.