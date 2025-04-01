Teenage girl remanded for stabbing aunt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A teenage girl arrested for stabbing her aunt in a flat at Jalan Perai Jaya, Perai, yesterday has been remanded for three days to assist in the investigation.

Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief ACP Helmi Aris stated that police obtained the remand order from the Magistrate’s Court this morning, allowing the 14-year-old suspect to be held until Jan 6.

“We are still investigating the case, including the exact motive behind the incident that led the suspect to stab her aunt,“ he told Bernama today.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon.

Yesterday, the media reported that a 35-year-old woman sustained abdominal injuries after being stabbed with a knife by her niece during a quarrel at the flat.

Police received a report on the incident at 11.30 am.