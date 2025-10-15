Teen stabbing tragedy demands unified response, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent fatal stabbing of a student is a wake-up call that demands a unified response from all sectors of society, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She emphasised the need for a collective and compassionate response from parents, teachers, community leaders and government rather than pointing fingers.

“With the new challenges facing parents and children today, KPWKM will not cease in its efforts to improve our services,“ she told reporters at the Parliament building.

“However, we cannot do this alone; tackling these challenges requires every party to play its part.”

She stressed the importance of coming together to strengthen policies and programmes while supporting family and community institutions through empathy.

Nancy concurred with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement on social media’s influential role and the need for firm government action.

The Cabinet will soon debate decisive action on school safety and student discipline, addressing issues from social media influence to recent incidents requiring urgent intervention.

Nancy believed stern action must be balanced with empathy and understanding of root causes including discipline, technology, guidance, communication, and family love and care.

“The recent tragedy involving two teenagers is both heartbreaking and deeply concerning,“ she said.

“As a society, we cannot view this tragedy as an isolated case.”

She said it reflects challenges to values and social pressures children face at home, in school and in the borderless digital world.

When asked about parents’ role as primary shapers of character, Nancy said child moral development begins in the home.

She called on parents to lead by example, guiding children toward high moral character and discipline.

Her comments followed the tragic death of a Form Four girl allegedly stabbed by a 14-year-old male student at a Selangor secondary school.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds outside a classroom at approximately 9.30 a.m.

This tragedy follows other disturbing student incidents including a gang rape case in Melaka that led to four Form Five boys and one Form Three girl being expelled. – Bernama