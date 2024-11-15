Teenage boy reported missing in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing after leaving his home in Lundang to deliver an order of coffee to a customer at 8.15 pm on Wednesday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the police received a report of the disappearance of Nik Muhammad Amir Aiman Nik Yusoff from his family yesterday.

“The teenager was reported to have left his house at 1586-A Jalan Sek. Lundangwearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

ALSO READ: Police searching for teen girl missing since Nov 7

“Nik Muhammad Amir Aiman is about 165 cm tall, weighs around 40 kg and has short, straight hair. Efforts to locate him are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information regarding the missing teenager to contact investigating officer Sergeant Che Habsah Che Hasaan at 013-4250565 or the nearest police station.