Police searching for teen girl missing since Nov 7

KOTA BHARU: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov 7 after leaving her home in Kampung Semut Api, here.

Kota Bharu District Police Chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the identity of the girl is Che Nor Qurratu Aini Mohd Zaidi, who was last seen leaving her home around 5 pm to go to a convenience store.

He said police received a report regarding her disappearance at 1.15 pm on Monday at the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters.

“According to Che Nor Qurratu Aini’s family, she has not returned home to this day, and efforts to locate her are still ongoing.

“The girl was last seen wearing a black blouse outfit and is described as 150 cm tall, weighing approximately 60 kilogrammes, with a tan complexion,” he said in a statement today.

The public who have any information regarding Che Nor Qurratu Aini are urged to come forward at any nearby police station or directly contact the investigating officer, Sjn Mohd Azmey Mohd Yunus, at 017-3430221 or 09-7752200.