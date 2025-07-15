Teenager loses RM140k jewellery to phone scam syndicate in Jertih

JERTIH: A teenager awaiting university admission fell victim to a phone scam syndicate, surrendering her mother’s jewellery valued at RM140,000 to fraudsters.

The 18-year-old lodged a police report on July 12 after realising she had been deceived.

According to Besut deputy police chief DSP Md Sani Md Salleh, the victim received calls on July 1 from three individuals impersonating Touch ‘n Go representatives and a Perak police officer.

They accused her of involvement in fraud and money laundering, pressuring her into compliance.

Fearing legal repercussions, the teen handed over the jewellery to an unknown woman at a Jertih supermarket on July 2.

The suspect falsely claimed the items would be returned the same day but later stated they were held by the police forensics unit.

The syndicate then demanded RM28,000 for the jewellery’s return, prompting the victim to report the incident.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in Kuala Besut yesterday, remanding her for four days under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama