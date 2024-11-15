Teenager reported missing in Maran found safe in Seremban - Cops

KUANTAN: A 15-year-old girl, who was reported missing at Kampung Paya Chedung in Maran on Saturday (Nov 9), was found safe at a friend’s house in Seremban on Wednesday (Nov 13), according to police.

Maran district police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of the Maran district police headquarters (IPD) tracked down the girl at 11 pm.

“As soon as JSJ IPD Maran received information about the location of the missing person on Nov 13 in Seremban, the team went straight there and found the victim to be in good health. She was with an 18-year-old friend.

“The JSJ team brought back the teenage girl at about 12.30 pm and reached her family home at 3.30 am. The girl’s mother also filed a police report confirming that her daughter has returned safely,” he said.

He said this after the opening ceremony of a gymnasium and Deepavali banquet at the Pahang contingent headquarters, which Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman officiated.

“Most cases of disappearance are usually due to the influence of peer groups. If not, it’s because of arguments within the family.

“In connection with that, police advised families to pay attention to the change in their children’s behaviour and habits, spend more time communicating with them and screen their friends,“ he added.