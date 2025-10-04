TEKUN Nasional channels RM1.25 billion to 66,992 Sabah entrepreneurs

KOTA KINABALU: The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) has channelled RM1.25 billion in business financing to 66,992 entrepreneurs in Sabah since 1998.

This financing reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to empowering micro-entrepreneurs in the state.

TEKUN Nasional said in a statement that RM95 million was disbursed to 1,750 entrepreneurs in Sabah this year alone.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick expressed hope that the financing assistance would help entrepreneurs strengthen their operations and expand their business markets.

“Hopefully, the entrepreneurs receiving funding today will use the allocation appropriately to further expand their businesses.”

“Entrepreneurs who are still seeking financial resources for working capital may visit the nearest TEKUN Nasional office for more information,” he said.

Ten TEKUN Nasional entrepreneurs in the state received RM29,000 in financing at the TEKUN Financing Briefing held at Dewan Gopog, Tanginambur, Kota Belud yesterday.

TEKUN Nasional also aims to assist 40,300 micro-entrepreneurs nationwide this year through an allocation of RM330 million announced in Budget 2025.

This national allocation includes RM150 million set aside for 5,300 entrepreneurs in Sabah.

Since its establishment 27 years ago, TEKUN Nasional has channelled RM10.76 billion in business financing to 606,049 entrepreneurs nationwide. – Bernama