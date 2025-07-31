Malaysia’s foreign reserves hit US$120.61 billion in June 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s official reserve assets reached US$120.61 billion as of end-June 2025, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Other foreign currency assets stood at US$1.21 billion, reinforcing the country’s financial stability.

The central bank highlighted that the detailed breakdown of international reserves follows the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format.

This ensures transparency regarding the size, composition, and usability of reserves.

BNM confirmed that Malaysia’s international reserves remain fully usable.

Over the next 12 months, predetermined short-term outflows, including government external debt repayments and maturing foreign currency interbank bills, amount to US$12.99 billion.

The net short forward positions stood at US$22.60 billion, reflecting effective ringgit liquidity management in the money market.

BNM noted that projected foreign currency inflows, such as interest income and project loan drawdowns, total US$2.70 billion for the same period.

Contingent liabilities include government guarantees on foreign currency debt maturing within a year, amounting to US$419.0 million.

BNM clarified that there are no foreign currency loans with embedded options or undrawn credit lines involving central banks or financial institutions.

The central bank also reaffirmed that it does not engage in foreign currency options involving the ringgit, maintaining a clear and stable monetary policy framework. - Bernama