TEMERLOH: The car driver involved in a road crash that resulted in the death of two teenage girls was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking more than 50 grammes of Methamphetamine last week.

Chun Kok Keong (pix), 38, of Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, is charged with committing the offence in front of the lobby of the Temerloh District Police Headquarters at about 12.30 am on June 12 this year.

The charge, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the cane in the absence of the death penalty, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from Chun, who works as a customer service officer, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Tan Chiew King, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Chun was also charged with possessing heroin weighing about 0.85 grammes at the same location and time under Section 12(2) of the same act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM4,500 with one surety for the charge and set Sept 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Adriana Azrin and Siti Sarah Aqilah Lokman appeared for the prosecution, while Chun was represented by lawyer Siti Fatimah Mohd Shahril, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

In the same court, Chun also pleaded not guilty to two charges of dangerous driving, which resulted in the death of Nur Erdina Shaffiya Muhammad Nazri and Aneez Irdiena Sofya Khairul Azman, both aged 18, at the traffic lights on Jalan Tengku Ismail, here at 10.50 pm, on June 11 this year.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 if convicted.

Chun was not allowed bail as he is also facing charges for drug trafficking, which is a non-bailable offence.

The court set July 17 for mention.