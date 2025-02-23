Temerloh fully recovers from floods

KUANTAN: The flood situation in Temerloh has fully recovered, with the closure of the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) this afternoon, which had sheltered 236 people from 74 families.

Temerloh Civil Defence Force officer Mohamad Irwan Mohamad said the evacuees housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Semantan were allowed to return home, following the centre’s closure at 1 pm.

“Residents of Kampung Batu Kapor have been allowed to return, as the weather improves and floodwaters recede.

“However, those in flood-prone areas should remain cautious, stay alert, and follow authorities’ directives, as the Northeast Monsoon season is still ongoing,” he said when contacted, today.

The flooding in Temerloh was reportedly caused by the overflow of Sungai Semantan, submerging several houses and forcing residents to seek shelter at the PPS since last Thursday.