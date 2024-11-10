KUALA LUMPUR: A temple manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving more than RM70,000 in deposit for investment without a licence.

Sum Lai Yoong (she), 53, was charged with receiving RM70,589.79 from a 44-year-old woman, who is a company owner, without a valid licence, hence violating Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013.

The offence was allegedly committed at a shopping centre in Taman Mutiara Barat, Cheras here between Jan 12 and March 6 this year.

She was charged under Section 137 (1) of the Financial Services Act 2013 which provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM50 million or both, if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Sum, represented by lawyer Luqman Zainal, bail of RM20,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 13 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind.