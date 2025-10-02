Tengku Amir Shah, Afzaa Fadini tie the knot

SHAH ALAM: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has tied the knot to Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz, at Masjid Istana Diraja, Istana Alam Shah, Klang, near here, today.

The solemnisation, held in a private ceremony, was conducted by Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir and witnessed by Tengku Panglima Raja Selangor, Tengku Ahmad Shah Alhaj and Tengku Indera Pahlawan Diraja, Tengku Datuk Setia Putra Alhaj.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, the wedding was officially solemnised at 10.08 am, followed by an 11-gun salute by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

The solemnisation ceremony was also graced by the presence of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

“Also present were members of the Selangor royal family, the bride’s family and close friends of both parties,” the post read.

Earlier, Tengku Amir Shah, resplendent in a white traditional attire and songkok, was escorted in a Rolls-Royce A1 over a 650-metre route from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah, as joyous crowds lined the streets to witness the historic union.

At the same ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Kelas Pertama Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) on Afzaa Fadini, which carries the title of Datin Paduka Seri.

Afzaa Fadini, 32, is the third child and only daughter of Abdul Aziz and Rosmawati Ismail.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Development Studies and Economics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and later pursued a Master’s Degree in Sustainable Cities at King’s College London.

During her studies abroad, she was actively involved in student leadership and community initiatives, serving as president of the SOAS Malaysian Society and as campus representative for the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Teach for Malaysia.

Afzaa Fadini is also an ISA-certified arborist and actively contributes to community initiatives, including food security programmes for the Orang Asli community through the Free Food Society, as well as human rights advocacy with Amnesty International.

An avid sports and outdoor enthusiast, she is a certified PADI Advanced Open Water Diver, tennis player, half-marathon runner, and a keen follower of Formula 1 racing.