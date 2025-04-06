KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, brought together thought leaders, youth-focused institutions and members of the Malaysian diaspora to deepen international collaboration during his two-day working visit to London.

The visit of Tengku Amir Shah, founder of the Selangor Youth Community (SAY), which began yesterday, also amplified SAY’s mission of empowering young people.

SAY, in a statement today, said the Raja Muda of Selangor yesterday led the Malaysian delegation to a high-level strategic meeting with King’s Trust International (KTI), a global organisation founded by His Majesty King Charles III.

“The meeting reaffirmed the partnership between KTI and SAY through the TEAM Programme Malaysia - a nine-week initiative designed to support at-risk youth, including young offenders, care leavers and NEET youth (Not in Education, Employment or Training).

“Discussions centred on the programme’s evolution since its launch in 2022, including impactful partnerships with drug rehabilitation centres and Malaysia’s national employment portal, as well as sustainable funding through SAY’s charity initiatives and municipal partnerships,” the statement said.

After having transformed the lives of over 460 young people in the last five years via the TEAM Programme, it said plans are in place to help 200 people next year, to be followed later by shorter interventions and expanding funding sources, supported by expected funding from HSBC.

Tengku Amir Shah then visited Battersea Power Station to explore how heritage restoration can promote inclusive growth and sustainable jobs, emphasising the potential for blending community development with urban transformation, paving the way for future partnerships in Selangor and showcasing SAY’s commitment to adapting global best practices locally.

The delegation learned about BASE (Battersea Academy for Skills & Employment), a model that combines training, education, and industry collaboration to support underserved communities.

He concluded his visit today after a Royal Dialogue Session themed “Leadership, Youth and Making an Impact” at the Malaysian High Commission in London, attended by Malaysian students, professionals and government representatives based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The thought-provoking session offered guests the rare opportunity to hear directly from Tengku Amir Shah on his personal journey in leadership, the founding of SAY, and his vision for empowering the next generation of Malaysians, both at home and abroad.

“Addressing structural challenges such as skill mismatches, mental health stigma and socioeconomic inequality, Tengku Amir Shah emphasised the value of resilience, purpose-driven action and cross-sector collaboration. He also highlighted the vital role of the diaspora as bridges to Malaysia, bringing home fresh ideas, global networks and sustained partnerships.

“High Commissioner of Malaysia to the UK Datuk Zakri Jaafar echoed these sentiments in his remarks, calling the event a timely reminder of the strength and reach of the Malaysian diaspora in shaping the nation’s future,” the statement said.