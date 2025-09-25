Tengku Permaisuri Selangor opens Warna-Warni Botani Festival 2025

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, graciously officiated the Warna-Warni Botani: Fabrication Festival 2025 at Taman Botani Negara Shah Alam today.

She arrived at 10 am and was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Creative Sewing Arts Association chairman Datuk Fully Chye Goet Lee, the festival organiser.

The festival will run until September 28 with the aim of raising public awareness about environmental sustainability through textile arts.

It specifically focuses on natural dyeing techniques and eco-printing while fostering collaboration among artists, researchers, fashion designers, and the wider community.

Fully Chye explained that natural dyeing involves using materials like leaves, flowers, bark, and plant roots.

She added that eco-printing involves transferring patterns from plants directly onto fabric.

“Both techniques were chosen for their eco-friendly properties, as they do not pollute rivers and soil like synthetic dyes, while also preserving traditional heritage values,“ she said during her opening speech.

She also highlighted that 30 entrepreneurs from the B40 and eKasih group will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their products during the four-day festival.

Workshops and networking sessions will be held to enhance skills, build connections, and promote sustainable income opportunities.

Fully Chye shared that the festival aims to showcase Malaysia’s unique tropical flora and the rich natural colours it offers.

This initiative links the environment, education, and the economy for a holistic approach to sustainability.

Key highlights of the festival include booths featuring handmade crafts and interactive workshops on eco-printing, natural dyeing, and plastic-to-textile techniques.

An exclusive Corona Warna-Warni exhibition will display 30 colours derived from 20 different plant species.

The festival also features an Edu Tourism programme that creatively combines art, culture, and sustainability. – Bernama