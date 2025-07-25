GEORGE TOWN: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz heads the list of 1,530 recipients of state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 84th birthday of Governor of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, tomorrow.

Tengku Zafrul will be honoured with the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN), which carries the title Datuk Seri, followed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Penang Malay Association President Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yussof Abdul Latiff, and MMAG Holdings Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador.

A total of 17 individuals will be awarded the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN), which also carries the title Datuk Seri, including Penang State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long, Transport Ministry Secretary-General Datuk M Jana Santhiran, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Meanwhile, 11 individuals will be conferred the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN), and 118 will be awarded the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN), both of which carry the title of Datuk.

Among the recipients of the DMPN are the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (AMLA) Head Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Director and former Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, as well as the Legal Aid Department Director-General Datuk Norazmi Mohd Narawi. - Bernama