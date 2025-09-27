Teo observes first phase of BUDI95 rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: The BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) targeted subsidy scheme came into effect at midnight, with about 300,000 military and police personnel being the first to benefit from the initiative.

Under the scheme, the price of RON95 petrol is reduced to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 per litre.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, who was on the ground at midnight to observe its implementation, shared a video on her Facebook page, saying the subsidy mechanism was straightforward and user-friendly.

“Simply scan your identity card, enter the fuel amount, and complete the payment. That’s all,” she said, adding that consumers could also opt for Touch ‘n Go as an alternative payment method.

She also said that the government was aware of issues involving Malaysians with foreign driving licences, and the matter was being looked into by the Transport Ministry.

“I believe there will be good news for all of you (foreign licence holders) in the near future,” she said.

In the video, Teo also shared a receipt detailing the amount of subsidy received, the opening balance and the remaining balance of subsidised fuel.

Kulai deputy police chief Supt Kamaluddin Othman, who was present at the petrol station, said today was a much-anticipated moment for the police force to benefit from the government’s initiative.

“The steps are very simple and convenient. Just scan, pay and fill up,” he said.

On TikTok, user @arifryshaa12 expressed excitement at being among the first to benefit from the scheme and shared a video demonstrating the straightforward refuelling process.

The video has since garnered over 17,000 likes and 5,441 shares. - Bernama