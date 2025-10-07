Teo urges more Indian artists to tap MyCreative Ventures funding opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching has urged more Indian artists to take advantage of funding opportunities through MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd.

She said while the government continues supporting the creative sector through MyCV’s grants and financing schemes, participation from the Indian community remains low.

As of September 30 this year, 234 beneficiaries have received support under the Creative Content Fund managed by MyCV.

Only eight are Indian-owned companies, receiving a combined amount of over RM700,000.

Teo expressed hope to see more applications from the Indian community, Chinese-owned companies, and creators from Sabah and Sarawak.

She encouraged Indian musicians, producers and digital content creators to seek application guidance for the DKK fund.

The deputy minister cited Tamil hip hop artist Balan Kash as a success story whose album CEKAP was supported by MyCV.

His album combines modern hip hop with traditional Dikir Barat, making him only the second Tamil artist to incorporate the traditional Malay art form.

Two tracks from CEKAP have been nominated for the 24th Anugerah Industri Muzik, proving his work is innovative and industry-recognised.

Teo stated that with the right support, talents can reach greater heights and more Indian artists should step forward.

Over four years from 2022 to 2025, MyCV’s 18 DKK programmes have resulted in 129 beneficiaries completing projects.

These programmes have created over 9,000 job opportunities nationwide, with six programmes completed and 12 still in progress.

The ministry will continue promoting awareness about MyCV’s ongoing funding opportunities.

International and Domestic Marketing and Promotion Funds remain open for applications until December 1.

Teo emphasised the need to maximise publicity so more creators, especially from the Indian community, can apply. – Bernama