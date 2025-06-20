SETIU: The Terengganu state government is negotiating with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to secure a mercy flight service to bring home an Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student who was injured in a bus accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Gerik, Perak on June 9.

State Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim said the student, Nur Erika Alisya Mohd Zaidi, 21, who is currently still being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, can only be transported back to Terengganu by air.

“Following my recent visit, the hospital informed us that if we want to bring the student home, she cannot travel by land vehicle due to her injuries. Therefore, we are currently negotiating with the RMAF to make efforts to bring Nur Erika Alisya home via a mercy flight,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said this when met after visiting another UPSI student injured in the accident, Aimi Nusaha Che Azmi, 21, in Kampung Gong Batu, Bandar Permaisuri, here.

Maliaman said that in addition to Nur Erika Alisya, another UPSI student is still receiving treatment at the same hospital, one is being treated at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, while the rest have returned to their respective hometowns.

In the meantime, he said the state government has provided aid to 48 victims and heirs involved in the tragedy, namely RM3,000 to the families of those who died, and RM1,000 to those injured, including the bus driver, co-driver, and four individuals in the Perodua Alza car.

He added that the state government will continue to assist the victims, including medical costs, with the highest medical cost funded by the state government being RM18,588 for Nur Erika Alisya’s treatment.

In the early morning incident on June 9, 15 UPSI students died when a bus specially rented from Jertih to return to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned after being involved in an accident with a Perodua Alza on the JRTB.

The accident also resulted in 33 others being injured, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).