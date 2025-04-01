KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department issued a total of 7,578 notices, worth RM1.6 million, last year, for various tobacco product-related offences.

According to its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong, these violations fall under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 and the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

She disclosed that the offences were discovered during inspections of 26,951 premises, including restaurants, shopping centres, and public spaces across the state.

“Kemaman district recorded the highest number of violations, with 1,247 notices issued, followed by Kuala Terengganu (1,051), Marang (950), Hulu Terengganu (938), Setiu (924), Dungun (921), Kuala Nerus (787), and Besut (760),” she said, in a statement, today.

In addition, 669 notices were issued to minors for smoking violations under Rule 13 (1). This marked a slight increase from the 618 cases recorded in 2023.

“The department also confiscated 639 items of cigarettes from various brands, valued at RM4,356.10, for violations such as selling cigarettes below the minimum price of RM12,” Dr Kasemani added.

She emphasised that the department will continue to strengthen the ‘Op Rokok’ campaign this year, to prevent youths under the age of 18 from smoking.