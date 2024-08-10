Terengganu Health Dept to deploy 796 personnel to deal with floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) will deploy 796 personnel to assist flood victims in temporary relief centres as preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season (MTL), which is expected to start in November.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said 380 of them would handle prevention activities, in addition to the control of diseases before, during and after floods in the centres or flood-hit areas.

She said each of the health team will comprise an assistant environmental health officer, a public health assistant and a driver.

“Meanwhile, 416 other personnel, comprising medical officers, assistant medical officers and nurses will provide services related to health inspections, treatment and references in case of emergencies at the centres,” she said in a statement today.

She said they have also made preparations in terms of health facilities, medicines, equipment, ambulances and other logistics, where 43 health facilities of various categories have been identified as being at risk of floods.

She also encouraged flood victims who test positive for COVID-19 and have respiratory problems to always wear face masks when they are at the relief centres, in addition to advising the flood evacuees to prioritise cleanliness by eating food that has been cooked and drinking boiled water.

“Those who need follow-up medical checks, please bring along your medicines and patient’s card,” she said.