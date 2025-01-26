Terengganu JBPM issues 26 fire hazard elimination notices

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) issued 26 fire hazard elimination notices as part of its Chinese New Year (CNY) Fire Safety Campaign since Jan 13.

State Director Nor Mahathir Muhammad said the notices were issued to 24 homestays and hotels, as well as two shopping malls, for violations identified as fire hazards under Section 2 of the Fire Services Act 1988.

“A total of 103 inspections were conducted at buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and homestays, since Jan 13. Monitoring will continue throughout the campaign until Feb 6.

“These premises are a primary focus for fire safety compliance, especially as they are currently experiencing high visitor traffic,“ he said after the launch of the campaign by the State Health, Housing, and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, today.

Meanwhile, he noted that 28 fires were reported during the same period, comprising 19 cases involving household appliances, five vehicle fires, and two each involving structural and open fires.

Nor Mahathir added that the department would also conduct patrols in coastal and water recreation areas to prevent water-related risks, while fire trucks and personnel would be stationed at the Perasing R&R along the East Coast Expressway 2 as a precautionary measure during the festive season.