KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 1,968 summons during the eight-day 2025 Chinese New Year (CNY) Special Operation (Ops) which started last Jan 20.

Its director Zamri Samion said the summons were issued following inspections conducted on 19,597 vehicles during the period.

He said 1,833 notices were also issued against motorists for non-compliance with regulations set under the special operation.

“Most of the notices were issued for failing to obey the red light, riding without wearing a helmet, cutting in double lines and not wearing a seat belt. A total of 37 vehicles comprising 30 motorcycles, four cars and three lorries were sealed,“ he said after inspecting express buses at the Kuala Terengganu City Council Bus Terminal (MBKT) last night.

Meanwhile, Zamri said 16 JPJ enforcement officers have been assigned to carry out undercover duties to supervise drivers and monitor the movement of express buses during the CNY Special Ops.

To ensure the express buses are road-worthy, he said, the department conducted inspections at seven bus depots in the state from Jan 13 to 19.

“A total of 165 buses were inspected and 31 bus drivers were ordered to undergo urine tests. All the drivers tested negative for drugs,“ he said.