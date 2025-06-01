Terengganu JPJ issues over 500 summonses under special op

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) of Terengganu has so far issued 576 summonses under its Ops Gempur Teknikal, which started on Dec 25.

Its director, Mohd Zamri Samion, said the summonses were issued following inspections on 3,189 commercial vehicles for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

He said the offences committed included illegal vehicle modifications, tyres not meeting specifications, tinted windows, worn-out tyres, malfunctioning reflectors and registration plates that do not meet the required specifications.

“Other offences included overloading, not having vocational driving licences, expired motor vehicle licences (LKM), no insurance and expired periodic inspection certificates,“ he said after the operation at the Gemuruh Toll Plaza here today.

The special operation, which runs until Jan 31, focuses on detecting and assessing compliance with safety requirements for commercial vehicles to minimise the rate of accidents and fatalities.