KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has vaccinated 224 cattle and buffaloes to prevent the spread of haemorrhagic septicaemia (HS) in Kuala Terengganu.

Its director, Dr Anun Man, said the vaccination covered livestock within a five-kilometre radius from the outbreak site, first detected on April 7.

“Control measures and quarantine began on April 24 after the outbreak was confirmed, with 25 per cent of the livestock vaccinated in two days.

“We are concerned that if uncontrolled, the outbreak could affect Aidiladha sacrificial rites, as livestock movement requires health permits. The high demand for sacrificial animals also raises the risk of illegal imports,” she said when observing the vaccination process at Kampung Manir here today.

Dr Anun noted that free-range farming of buffaloes in Terengganu posed a challenge, as JPV needs to provide pens for quarantine and vaccination.

“We urge farmers to bring free-range livestock into pens and call us for vaccination.

“Buffaloes, especially in extreme weather conditions, are at higher risk of HS,” she said, adding that the Terengganu JPV administered 11,731 HS vaccinations last year.