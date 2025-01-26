KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) received 40 complaints from the public between Jan 1 and 23, with most cases related to the pricing of goods and services.

Its deputy director Mohd Sakhri Mohd Salleh said 18 cases involved pricing issues, which were submitted through various platforms, including online channels.

“Other complaints included online transactions (seven cases), controlled goods (five cases), misleading services (four cases) and one case each related to motor vehicle workshops, false trade descriptions, vehicle rentals, counterfeit goods, credit sales and and direct sales.

“All complaints have been investigated, and appropriate actions were taken under relevant laws. We encourage the public to continue lodging complaints to curb malpractice among traders,” he said at the launch of the Chinese New Year 2025 Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) at a supermarket here today.

Mohd Sakhri added that KPDN had organised 65 series of the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) since Jan 1.

“These included 31 in-store PJRM events, 33 mobile PJRM events, and one PJRM@Market event held across eight parliamentary constituencies in Terengganu,” he said adding that 14,849 visitors benefited from the initiative.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, 30 special PJRM series were planned between Jan 23 and 28.