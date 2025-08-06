Terengganu launches matchmaking portal to boost marriage rates

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has launched Portal Jodoh Darul Iman (PJDI), an online matchmaking platform to facilitate marriages among young residents.

State Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim said the initiative aims to increase marriage and birth rates in the state.

He added that the portal will help delay Terengganu’s transition into an ageing society by encouraging legal marriages and family growth.

For the initial phase, the portal targets 500 participants, focusing on unmarried individuals and single parents seeking partners.

The launch ceremony was officiated by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at Wisma Darul Iman.

Currently, PJDI is only open to Muslim residents of Terengganu, with plans to improve its interface and candidate criteria over time.

To prevent fraud, applicants must provide identity details, including IC numbers, which will be verified by the Family Development Foundation.

Participants can specify their preferred spouse criteria, and the portal’s secretariat will facilitate matches based on compatibility.

The first meeting between matched pairs will be supervised by the secretariat, including a marriage counsellor, before families take over engagement and marriage arrangements. – Bernama