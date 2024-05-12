Terengganu MMEA sets up flood assistance squads

JERTIH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Terengganu has set up three Flood Assistance Squads for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

Its director, Captain Mohd Khairulanuar Abd Majid said each squad, comprising seven members, will provide help when required.

“If we are needed, our team will be deployed immediately. The MMEA is always ready if the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) needs us to provide flood relief assistance,” he said after presenting food aid baskets to 55 flood-hit fishermen in Kuala Besut at the Besut MMEA office in Kuala Besut, near here, today.

He said the MMEA will also mobilise its assets to deliver food supplies to people on the islands throughout the monsoon season.

Mohd Khairulanuar said the MMEA will continue to carry out its assignments at sea as usual to ensure the safety of the country’s waters despite the current rough sea conditions and strong winds.

Meanwhile, he said the Terengganu MMEA recorded 51 arrest cases from January to November, compared to 37 detentions during the same period last year.

He also advised the maritime community to always refer to the weather forecast before going out to sea, especially fishermen, to avoid any untoward incidents.