JERTIH: The Terengganu Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) disbursed RM23.4 million in benefits last year, covering 5,858 cases involving insured persons (OB) and their dependents.

Terengganu Perkeso director, Suhara Mustaffa, said the largest portion - RM11.4 million, was paid as lump-sum permanent disability benefits to 136 insured individuals.

“The second-highest payout was RM7.08 million for 871 cases involving insured persons who suffered temporary disability.

“In addition, Terengganu Perkeso provided RM1.628 million in survivors’ pensions to the families of 92 insured persons who had passed away,” she said at a ceremony to present Perkeso benefits to the family of the late Terengganu director of the Islamic Dakwah Foundation Malaysia (YADIM) Nasrul Hadi Saiadin, in Kampung Raja here this evening.

She added that invalidity pensions amounting to RM570,279 were also awarded to 48 workers confirmed to have long-term illnesses or permanent disabilities.

Suhara further added that the remaining disbursements covered various other benefits, including periodic and lump-sum permanent disability payments as well as dependents’ benefits.

At today’s event, Suhara presented a one-time Funeral Management Benefit of RM3,000 to Wan Muzalisa Aini Wan Mohamad, 46, the widow of the late Nasrul Hadi.

Nasrul Hadi, a Perkeso contributor, died late Sunday evening at Tanah Merah Hospital, Kelantan. Before his passing, he had been travelling from Kedah to Terengganu with his wife and five children.

“Due to his contributions, his widow is entitled to receive a lifetime survivors’ pension on a monthly basis, while all five of his children will receive the same benefit until they turn 21, get married, or complete their first degree,” Suhara added.