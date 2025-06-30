Terengganu police probe 25 cases in lucky draw scam, losses hit RM782,616

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police in Terengganu have launched 25 investigation papers linked to a fraudulent lucky draw scheme, with total losses estimated at RM782,616.

The scam, active since January, misused a local bank’s name to deceive victims.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin revealed that victims were lured via social media with links to download an APK file.

Clicking these links either redirected users to fake websites or automatically installed malicious software.

“Once installed, the APK grants scammers full access to the victim’s device. They can intercept TAC or OTP codes and manipulate banking or e-wallet apps,” he said.

“Unauthorised transactions then occur, often draining tens of thousands from accounts unnoticed.”

Authorities are collaborating with banks and Bank Negara Malaysia to track transactions and identify mule account holders.

Mohd Khairi urged the public to remain cautious of suspicious online offers.

“Always verify links through official bank channels before clicking. Never share OTP details, and report scams immediately via CCID at 997 or the portal semakmule.rmp.gov.my,” he advised.