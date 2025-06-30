Terengganu to revoke licences of negligent tourist boat operators

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government plans to submit a proposal to the Marine Department to revoke or suspend licences of tourist boat operators involved in accidents due to negligence.

The move follows a recent tragedy at Pulau Perhentian that claimed three lives.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the strict measure aims to reinforce safety standards.

“We have 628 licensed operators in Terengganu, mainly serving islands like Pulau Redang, Pulau Perhentian, and Pulau Kapas. Ensuring tourist safety is non-negotiable,“ he said.

Authorities will intensify inspections and engagement sessions with operators to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Razali stressed that operators must conduct pre-departure safety briefings, as some tourists have ignored life jacket rules.

The recent capsizing incident revealed multiple violations, including overloading, failure to enforce life jacket use, and drug use by the skipper.

Police confirmed the skipper tested positive for drugs and had prior substance-related offences.

The tragedy claimed the lives of S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani.

Ten others survived, with two injured. The boat was hit by large waves while returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil.