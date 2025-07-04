Terengganu Wanita UMNO urged to start prep for next general election

KUALA BERANG: Terengganu Wanita UMNO has been urged to begin immediate groundwork to recapture the state in the next general election.

Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad advised members to move past the party’s GE15 defeat and focus on rebuilding public trust.

Speaking at the Hulu Terengganu UMNO division meeting, Noraini stressed the need for unity among the Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings.

“We must return stronger and aim to dominate the next election. Set aside differences and start working hard now,“ she said.

Noraini, who is also Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, highlighted the importance of grassroots engagement.

“Stay close to the people. Youth and Puteri should leverage social media, while Wanita must continue house-to-house outreach,“ she added. UMNO Terengganu liaison committee chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat was also present at the event. - Bernama