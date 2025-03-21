CHUKAI: The Federal Government has allocated RM1.836 billion for Development Expenditure in Terengganu for this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the expenditure under Budget 2025 increased compared to the allocation for 2024 which was RM1.597 billion.

“This allocation shows that there is an increase of RM239 million compared to the 2024 allocation,“ he said in his speech at the Terengganu State Level MADANI Iftar Ceremony at the Sultan Ahmad Mosque compound, here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and state leadership.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said based on data from the MyProjek System, as of March 10, a total of 432 projects in Terengganu had been approved.

In addition, the Prime Minister said a total of 1,363 projects nationwide have been completed with a total cost of RM60.10 billion and of the total, 83 projects have been completed in Terengganu with a total cost of RM1.826 billion.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government had also allocated a total of RM2.243 billion for various flood mitigation and river estuary conservation projects or coastal erosion in Terengganu.

“Of the amount, most of the allocation consists of river estuary conservation projects with a total value of RM999.86 million.

“The rest are projects under the Flood Mitigation Plan worth RM581.39 million as well as the Sewage Treatment Plant and Sewerage Pipe Network Project worth RM662.26 million,“ he said.

He said all these projects would be implemented because of the good relationship that has been established between the Federal Government and the state governments over the years.