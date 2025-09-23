TFST revives 1,260 sick and abandoned housing projects worth RM121.44bn

PUTRAJAYA: The Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Project Task Force has recorded significant achievements since its establishment in 2023 by reviving 1,260 private housing projects involving 150,968 units with a Gross Development Value of RM121.44 billion.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu stated that for this year alone, 325 sick and delayed housing projects involving 36,922 units with a GDV of RM28.85 billion have been revived.

She confirmed that eight abandoned housing projects involving 1,299 housing units with a GDV of RM109.05 million were also fully resolved, either through project completion up to obtaining the Certificate of Completion and Compliance or via other agreed settlement methods.

Aiman Athirah revealed these figures in a statement after chairing the TFST Meeting No. 5/2025.

She said that as of August 31, TFST recorded 144 private housing projects with delayed status, 345 sick projects and 108 abandoned projects nationwide.

These figures reflect positive development, with sick projects reduced from 360 as of June 30 to 345, delayed projects falling to 144 compared with 233 previously, and abandoned projects decreasing slightly from 109 to 108.

According to Aiman Athirah, this proves the effectiveness of TFST’s approach, which focuses on assessing the current status and implementing effective intervention measures to revive problematic projects nationwide.

To ensure close monitoring, she said TFST also conducted regular site visits, with 34 projects inspected last year, while from January 1 to August 31, 2025, a total of 26 projects have been visited.

She stated that she has personally visited 60 projects, of which 36 projects have obtained the CCC, while the remaining 24 projects are showing progress and are expected to be completed on schedule.

She stressed that the achievement was the result of close cooperation between TFST, local authorities, technical agencies and utility providers, all of whom played an important role in ensuring the smooth recovery process.

Aiman Athirah said TFST will continue to serve as the main platform in tackling problematic housing projects by proposing practical and effective solutions.

This effort is in line with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s target to achieve zero abandoned projects by 2030.

The ministry’s commitment is clear — to carry out stricter monitoring, strengthen strategic cooperation with stakeholders and implement appropriate interventions so that projects can be completed on schedule.

She added that this integrated effort will ensure the rights and interests of homebuyers are always protected, while also enhancing public confidence in the government’s ability to address the issue of abandoned private housing projects. – Bernama