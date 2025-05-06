TH assigns companions to 37 ailing pilgrims under PENEMAN initiative

ARAFAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has assigned companions to selected 37 ailing Malaysian pilgrims not accompanied by their family members during the Masya’ir phase under its Program Prihatin Tetamu Ar-Rahman (PENEMAN).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the PENEMAN companionship initiative manifests TH’s ongoing commitment to protecting the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims, particularly during wukuf, a defining moment of the haj journey at Arafah.

“A staff member will accompany each physically challenged pilgrim. These companions will not only assist with physical needs such as using the restroom and mobility but also provide spiritual guidance and support,“ he said after visiting Malaysian pilgrims at their tents here today.

Mohd Na’im explained that the selected pilgrims are elderly individuals as well as those facing difficulties in managing themselves and do not have family members to assist them throughout the pilgrimage.

Mohd Na’im said the PENEMAN initiative involves 38 TH personnel, comprising 27 women and 11 men, tasked with providing dedicated care and assistance to each ailing pilgrim throughout the pilgrimage, particularly during their time in Arafah.

“This year saw a slight decrease in the number of pilgrims participating in the PENEMAN initiative...compared to 50 pilgrims during last year’s haj season,“ he said.

He also praised the dedication, patience, and sincerity of the companions in fulfilling their duty to assist this high-risk group of pilgrims.

Zaimah Abdul Majid, 60, whose mobility is restricted due to her swollen legs, appreciated the TH initiative in providing dedicated assistance for pilgrims in need of extra support.

“...I am grateful to have been selected to participate in this programme. Under the programme, the young staff members provide extensive assistance, including helping me to the restroom. I appreciate all the support given,“ she said.

The Saudi Arabian government has announced that Wukuf Day falls on Thursday, the 9th day of Zulhijjah (June 5), followed by the celebration of Aidiladha on Friday, June 6.